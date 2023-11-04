Empower (MPWR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,595.82

Empower (MPWR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. During the last seven days, Empower has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar. Empower has a total market cap of $10,067.37 and $2,595.82 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Empower token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Empower

Empower launched on November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,130,662 tokens. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft. Empower’s official website is mpwr.clubrare.xyz. The official message board for Empower is medium.com/clubrare-universe.

Empower Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 0.00047247 USD and is up 17.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $3,373.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mpwr.clubrare.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empower directly using US dollars.

