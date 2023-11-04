Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.65-6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Entergy from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Entergy from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.08.

Entergy stock opened at $98.18 on Friday. Entergy has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $120.78. The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.75.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Entergy’s payout ratio is 61.49%.

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $1,287,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Entergy by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

