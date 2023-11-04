Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 225,608 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,160,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 225,608 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Williams Companies worth $103,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 8.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 18.9% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $36.09 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.61.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.27%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

