Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 64,686 Shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,246,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,686 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 14.59% of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF worth $136,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 99,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 28,656 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 28.2% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 163,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 347,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,418,000 after buying an additional 29,548 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

BATS:GSUS opened at $59.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.22. The stock has a market cap of $953.76 million, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a $0.1845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th.

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (GSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSUS was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

