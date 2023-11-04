Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,331,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,755,432 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $131,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,493,149,000 after purchasing an additional 144,822,572 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 96,952.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,678,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,123,502,000 after purchasing an additional 53,622,708 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39,739.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,246,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,849,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190,712 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16,816.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,821,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780,743 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,484,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765,030 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $38.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.12. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.67 and a 12-month high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

