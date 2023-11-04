Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 915,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Progressive worth $121,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Progressive by 97,906.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,255,530,000 after purchasing an additional 371,725,263 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $840,885,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $802,968,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 33.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,789,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,144 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $871,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $1,565,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,507 shares in the company, valued at $38,812,763.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,892,178.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at $879,724.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $1,565,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,812,763.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,021 shares of company stock worth $9,594,007 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Down 1.6 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSE:PGR opened at $156.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.43. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $161.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.21 and a 200 day moving average of $135.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $128.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Progressive

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.