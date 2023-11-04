Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,756 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Parker-Hannifin worth $129,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 174.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,176.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,176.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total value of $630,904.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,072.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,149 shares of company stock worth $3,392,737. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.8 %
Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $401.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $281.19 and a 12 month high of $428.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.87%.
Parker-Hannifin Company Profile
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Parker-Hannifin
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.