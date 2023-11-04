Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,380,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,929 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $102,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Sysco by 58.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.30.

Sysco Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:SYY opened at $67.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.12 and a 200 day moving average of $71.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $87.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

