Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $102.57 Million Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 800,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,850 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Airbnb worth $102,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $946,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,135,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $946,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,135,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total value of $359,700.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 175,895 shares in the company, valued at $23,007,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 656,623 shares of company stock valued at $88,883,880. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Airbnb from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.97.

Airbnb Stock Up 6.2 %

ABNB stock opened at $122.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.62. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $154.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 50.16% and a net margin of 56.87%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

