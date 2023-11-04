Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $107.48 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 935,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,857 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $107,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJT. Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,500,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 50.4% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Day In July LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

IJT opened at $109.21 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $102.64 and a one year high of $121.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

