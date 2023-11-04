Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $124.36 Million Position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,991,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,583 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $124,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,707,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,622,000 after purchasing an additional 436,565 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,306,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 399,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,840,000 after acquiring an additional 63,963 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,877,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,305,000.

NYSEARCA:GCOR opened at $39.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.84. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $43.23.

The Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (GCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Goldman Sachs US Broad Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade taxable bond index which screens securities for fundamental criteria. GCOR was launched on Sep 8, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

