Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $138.43 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 92.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,585,571 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $138,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in KLA by 64.6% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 27,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,371,000 after buying an additional 10,820 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 22.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of KLA by 29.5% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 16.6% during the second quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $499.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $474.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $457.69. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $318.76 and a 1 year high of $520.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.32%.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KLAC. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,075 shares of company stock valued at $23,465,095. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

