Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 956,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,614,489 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of Discover Financial Services worth $111,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,240,500,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.82.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of DFS opened at $87.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $79.04 and a 1-year high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 20.77%.

About Discover Financial Services

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

