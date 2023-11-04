Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 601,415 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 52,337 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $123,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 7.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,668 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 4.9% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Autodesk by 3.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,067,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $222,232,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 0.6% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,027 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Autodesk by 24.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,498 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target (down previously from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.11.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $61,219.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,335.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $61,219.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,335.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,917 shares of company stock worth $6,599,720 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $203.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.61 and a 1 year high of $233.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.64. The stock has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.46.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

