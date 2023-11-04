Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 243,748 Shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGA – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,193,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243,748 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 94.56% of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF worth $121,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGA opened at $54.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.13 and its 200 day moving average is $54.06. American Century Sustainable Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $57.31. The stock has a market cap of $140.44 million, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.03.

The American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (ESGA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of US companies that are screened by a combination of fundamental measures and ESG metrics. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.

