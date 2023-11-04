Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,426,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,756 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $656,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B&D White Capital Company LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% in the second quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP increased its stake in Alphabet by 15.1% in the second quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 4,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 161.4% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,313,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $158,856,000 after acquiring an additional 810,904 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 31,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 28.6% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 9,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $130.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.88 and a 1 year high of $142.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.94 and its 200 day moving average is $126.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $28,630.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at $627,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 101,576 shares of company stock valued at $13,593,261 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GOOG

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.