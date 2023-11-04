Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 107,276 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,296,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,276 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.36% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $125,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $52.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.28. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $58.05.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

