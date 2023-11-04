Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,119,843 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,730,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119,843 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.37% of VICI Properties worth $117,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 143.2% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $29.16 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.92.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on VICI Properties

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.