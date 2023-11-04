Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,747 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,064,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,747 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $134,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,357,000 after acquiring an additional 860,489 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,401,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,188,000 after acquiring an additional 623,952 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 788.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,501,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,219,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,146,000 after acquiring an additional 171,876 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,908,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,727,000 after acquiring an additional 45,494 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNC. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Stephens lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $123.23 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $170.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.32 and its 200 day moving average is $122.97. The firm has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.