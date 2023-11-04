Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,077,037 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,527,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,077,037 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Aflac worth $106,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 99,608.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,395,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,059,415,000 after buying an additional 1,689,699,293 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 71.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,512,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,608 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,416,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Aflac by 62.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aflac by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,984 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AFL opened at $82.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.23. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $82.71.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AFL. Raymond James raised their price target on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.80.

In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $582,012.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total transaction of $1,216,794.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $582,012.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,544 shares of company stock worth $2,087,023. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

