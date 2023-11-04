Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,438,507 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 71.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,174,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,438,507 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of TotalEnergies worth $125,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the second quarter worth about $549,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.7% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 11.4% during the second quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 16.3% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 25,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 174.9% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 12,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TTE opened at $66.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $54.94 and a 1-year high of $68.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.37 and a 200-day moving average of $61.79. The company has a market cap of $163.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup started coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.57.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

