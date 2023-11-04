Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $105,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $340.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $339.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.66. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $314.97 and a 52 week high of $356.70.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.