EOS Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $84.95 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. EOS has a market cap of $726.66 million and $84.95 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001889 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002253 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004128 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003070 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002731 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,107,451,737 coins and its circulating supply is 1,107,451,736 coins. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

