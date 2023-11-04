EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Position Increased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in EQT during the first quarter valued at $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,457 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at $163,646,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 66.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,003 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,939,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $696,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $828,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,946,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,368,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
EQT Price Performance
Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $44.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.14. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.49.
EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 35.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
EQT Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.11%.
EQT Company Profile
EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.
Featured Articles
