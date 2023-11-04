EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Position Increased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in EQT during the first quarter valued at $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,457 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at $163,646,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 66.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,003 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,939,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $696,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $828,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,946,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,368,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

View Our Latest Report on EQT

EQT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $44.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.14. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.49.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 35.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.11%.

EQT Company Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.