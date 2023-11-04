Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.19.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Stock Up 1.0 %

ETRN opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. Equitrans Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.90.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The firm had revenue of $318.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

Institutional Trading of Equitrans Midstream

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 217.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 71,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 48,670 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 94,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 25,352 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1,087.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equitrans Midstream

(Get Free Report)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.