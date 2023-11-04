Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ELS. Barclays cut their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.17.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:ELS opened at $67.87 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $60.42 and a twelve month high of $74.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $388.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.88 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter valued at about $440,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 248,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,846,000 after purchasing an additional 12,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 152,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after buying an additional 11,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

See Also

