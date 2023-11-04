ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. ESAB had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $681.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. ESAB updated its FY32 guidance to $4.30-4.40 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.30-$4.40 EPS.
ESAB Stock Performance
NYSE:ESAB opened at $75.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.12. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. ESAB has a fifty-two week low of $38.24 and a fifty-two week high of $75.81.
ESAB Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. ESAB’s payout ratio is 6.80%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total transaction of $39,018.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $38,568.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,331.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total value of $39,018.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,534 shares of company stock worth $109,317. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESAB
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,920,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB in the second quarter valued at about $1,942,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of ESAB during the second quarter worth about $16,005,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESAB in the second quarter worth approximately $683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.
About ESAB
ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.
