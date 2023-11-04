ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. ESAB had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $681.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. ESAB updated its FY32 guidance to $4.30-4.40 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.30-$4.40 EPS.

ESAB Stock Performance

NYSE:ESAB opened at $75.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.12. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. ESAB has a fifty-two week low of $38.24 and a fifty-two week high of $75.81.

Get ESAB alerts:

ESAB Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. ESAB’s payout ratio is 6.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on ESAB in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ESAB from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on ESAB in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on ESAB from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ESAB

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total transaction of $39,018.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $38,568.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,331.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total value of $39,018.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,534 shares of company stock worth $109,317. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESAB

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,920,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB in the second quarter valued at about $1,942,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of ESAB during the second quarter worth about $16,005,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESAB in the second quarter worth approximately $683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About ESAB

(Get Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.