Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.88.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Esperion Therapeutics from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 13,354,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505,808 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,850,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,147,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,117 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,706,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,952 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,771,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,223 shares during the period. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESPR stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33. The company has a market cap of $110.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.30. Esperion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.87.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $25.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

