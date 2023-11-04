Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.88.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Esperion Therapeutics from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.
Shares of ESPR stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33. The company has a market cap of $110.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.30. Esperion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.87.
Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $25.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
