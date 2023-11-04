Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,040 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Essential Utilities Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.88.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Essential Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.3071 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 69.32%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

