Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.17-$2.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.59 billion-$16.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.82 billion. Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.17-2.42 EPS.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $110.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $283.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.83.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 173.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $206.00 to $199.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $180.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 647.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,883,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.2% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 395,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,138,000 after purchasing an additional 49,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 779,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,041,000 after purchasing an additional 35,611 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

