Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.17-2.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.60. Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.17-$2.42 EPS.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $110.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 73.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.56 and its 200 day moving average is $176.83. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 173.69%.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $180.70.

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 647.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $47,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $2,883,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 395,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,138,000 after buying an additional 49,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 779,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,041,000 after acquiring an additional 35,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

