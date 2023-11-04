Ethereum Classic Price Hits $17.36 on Top Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.50 billion and approximately $115.61 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.36 or 0.00049982 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,735.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.66 or 0.00200563 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $237.53 or 0.00683880 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00011425 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.28 or 0.00487365 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.21 or 0.00141693 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,849,880 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.