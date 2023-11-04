Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Euronav from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Euronav from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Euronav from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Euronav from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.43 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Euronav from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.01.

Get Euronav alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Euronav

Euronav Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EURN opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.53. Euronav has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). Euronav had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 45.95%. The firm had revenue of $311.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.08 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Euronav will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euronav

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Euronav during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Euronav by 240.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Euronav by 43.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Euronav by 156.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Euronav during the second quarter worth about $148,000.

About Euronav

(Get Free Report)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.