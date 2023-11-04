Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $471.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.31 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Exelixis updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Exelixis Price Performance

Shares of EXEL opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 75.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.59. Exelixis has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $22.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Securities began coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

In other news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $103,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 399,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,986,719.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 10.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 56,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,510,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,077,000 after buying an additional 522,132 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Exelixis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $509,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis during the second quarter valued at $2,250,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 3.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 535,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,240,000 after acquiring an additional 15,546 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Stories

