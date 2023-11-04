Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Exelon has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Exelon has a payout ratio of 57.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Exelon to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $40.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.62 and its 200 day moving average is $40.25. Exelon has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelon

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXC. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $413,260,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 805.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,526,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695,474 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,477,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Exelon by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,018,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271,744 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Exelon by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,977,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,088,000 after purchasing an additional 973,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

