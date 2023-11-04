Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $5,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Exponent by 4.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,372,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exponent Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $75.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.36. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 0.63. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $64.61 and a one year high of $112.75.

Exponent Announces Dividend

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $133.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.39 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 18.83%. Exponent’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Exponent from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exponent news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,453,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

See Also

