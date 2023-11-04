Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.36 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38-1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion. Extreme Networks also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $1.36- EPS.
Extreme Networks Trading Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $16.80 on Friday. Extreme Networks has a 12-month low of $14.63 and a 12-month high of $32.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.13.
Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 112.23%. The company had revenue of $363.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.85 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity
In other news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 45,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $1,069,083.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 107,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,032.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extreme Networks
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Extreme Networks by 389.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Extreme Networks by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Extreme Networks Company Profile
Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.
The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.
