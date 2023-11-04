Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.36 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38-1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion. Extreme Networks also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $1.36- EPS.

Extreme Networks Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $16.80 on Friday. Extreme Networks has a 12-month low of $14.63 and a 12-month high of $32.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.13.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 112.23%. The company had revenue of $363.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.85 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $17.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Read Our Latest Report on EXTR

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 45,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $1,069,083.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 107,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,032.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extreme Networks

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Extreme Networks by 389.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Extreme Networks by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.