Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.26-0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $312-327 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $367.89 million. Extreme Networks also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $1.36- EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXTR. B. Riley downgraded Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Extreme Networks in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Extreme Networks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Extreme Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. Extreme Networks has a 12-month low of $14.63 and a 12-month high of $32.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.13.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 112.23% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $363.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.85 million. Equities research analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 45,090 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $1,069,083.90. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 107,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,032.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 24.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,066,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,332,000 after acquiring an additional 821,201 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,666,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,903,000 after buying an additional 751,645 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 407.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 866,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,562,000 after buying an additional 695,519 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 429.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 754,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after buying an additional 612,066 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

