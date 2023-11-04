Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $107.79 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $120.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $431.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.15%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.52.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

