Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,445,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 482,055 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.9% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.16% of Exxon Mobil worth $691,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 50.8% in the second quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 20,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 56,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $17,686,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.4% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,133,000 after buying an additional 9,566 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.2 %

XOM stock opened at $107.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.94. The stock has a market cap of $431.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.52.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

