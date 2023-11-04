Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Trust Co of Kansas

Trust Co of Kansas decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 4.9% of Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the first quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 214.6% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 17,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 64,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 18,664 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Wolfe Research cut Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.52.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $107.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.99. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $120.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 36.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

