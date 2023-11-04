Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Lifted by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.4% of Bfsg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 214.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 145.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 17,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 10,320 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 41.0% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 64,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after buying an additional 18,664 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE XOM opened at $107.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.31 and a 200-day moving average of $108.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. HSBC upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.52.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

