FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

FactSet Research Systems has increased its dividend by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 25 years. FactSet Research Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 24.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FactSet Research Systems to earn $17.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $443.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $435.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $419.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 2.11. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $377.89 and a one year high of $474.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.58). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $535.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total transaction of $1,294,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,404.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total transaction of $1,294,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,404.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total value of $524,027.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,681.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,338 shares of company stock worth $7,160,097 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $442.73.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

