FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stake Boosted by abrdn plc

abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.15% of FactSet Research Systems worth $22,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.7% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 4,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.3% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $443.68 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $377.89 and a fifty-two week high of $474.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $435.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $419.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 1.59.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $535.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total value of $1,316,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,618.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,805 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.85, for a total transaction of $802,954.25. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 451 shares in the company, valued at $200,627.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total transaction of $1,316,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,618.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,160,097 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $461.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $442.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.