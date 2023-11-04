Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,645 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 13,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,135,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Ascendant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,881,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.38, for a total transaction of $2,564,821.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,310,025.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total transaction of $2,185,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.38, for a total value of $2,564,821.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,310,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,308 shares of company stock valued at $9,994,546. 3.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $685.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,007.00 to $975.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $878.89.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE:FICO opened at $930.41 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $427.09 and a 52-week high of $940.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $887.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $826.27. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 56.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.35. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.26% and a net margin of 28.43%. The company had revenue of $398.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

