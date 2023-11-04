Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Farmers National Banc presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.33.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Stock Performance

Farmers National Banc Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ FMNB opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.19. Farmers National Banc has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $15.46. The company has a market cap of $455.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMNB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 177.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 179.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 215.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 504.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.