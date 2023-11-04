Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Holdings Boosted by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 191,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $11,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,154,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,637,000 after purchasing an additional 138,257 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,676,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,259,000 after buying an additional 117,040 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,123,000 after buying an additional 681,328 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after buying an additional 2,492,722 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,642,000 after buying an additional 41,898 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FAST. HSBC began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Stephens lowered shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

In other news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal stock opened at $59.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $45.70 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 70.35%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

