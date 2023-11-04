FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,124 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its position in FedEx by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 1,405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 0.8% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 4.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Stock Performance

FedEx stock opened at $247.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.75. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $154.10 and a 52-week high of $270.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on FedEx in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

