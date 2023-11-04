Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 225,225 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 172,074 shares.The stock last traded at $38.56 and had previously closed at $38.01.
Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 226.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter.
About Fidelity High Dividend ETF
The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity High Dividend ETF
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.