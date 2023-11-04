Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp cut its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,504 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.29% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,264,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,278,000 after acquiring an additional 40,358 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after acquiring an additional 76,324 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 1,221.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,110,000 after purchasing an additional 278,111 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,329,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 29.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 278,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after purchasing an additional 63,969 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FCOM opened at $41.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.74. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a one year low of $29.70 and a one year high of $42.82. The firm has a market cap of $763.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02.

About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.